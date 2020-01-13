Millions available in OFSM grant program

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Monday the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced the opening of the Small Equipment Grant Program. All interested departments are eligible for grants up to $26,000 to equip themselves with small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

The program is in response to departments and non-profit ambulance services in the state having difficulty generating necessary revenue for proper tools. OSFM will award $3.5 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services.

Fire department, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying. The deadline for the application is February 29.

