Million dollar grant helps keep businesses going

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The last several months have been rocky for many small businesses, but owners in Urbana have received help along the way.

The city’s Economic Development and Grant Management Divisions helped secure more than $1 million in federal, state and local COVID-19 relieve money. They focused on giving that to women and minority-owned businesses with 15 or fewer employees.

Bohemia in downtown Urbana is one out of about 50 businesses that received help.

“Since we were closed for two and a half months, I was really fortunate to have received this grant to help keep the doors open, keep things moving, and moving forward,” said Milea Hayes, Bohemia owner. “It would be very difficult to have done it without it.”

Business owners said the money helped pay rent, staff and bills. City officials said they are now working to get $500,000 to help small businesses afford more PPE.