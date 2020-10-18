Millikin unveils new Center for Theater and Dance

DECATUR, IL (WCIA)– MilLikin’s brand new center for theater and dance opened its doors Saturday morning. The $29 million project started construction back in may 2018. The new building will feature four acting studios, two dance rooms, lighting and sound labs, collaboration spaces and more.

“I think students and faculty who are going to be using this building will be able to take their craft to the next level.” Millikin President Jim Reynolds said. “This is a state of the art building that they didn’t have before.”

Students say they’re excited about the new building finally being open, as well as the opportunity to interact with more creative students.

“Now when I walk into this building I’ll be able to see all my peers,” Alex Saviano, a junior in the theatre program said. “Whether they be performance majors or designers or stage managers, we’re all now working together.”

“I think I’m very fortunate to have a building like this and come into a space where I get to see all the different majors all the time here,” freshman Ramsey Folkerts said. “I don’t have to walk across campus. And the professors are so great about encouraging you and a new facility like this just amplifies that experience.”