Millikin University to host Boo at MU on Halloween

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Millikin University

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will host a special Halloween event called Boo at MU on October 31.

Officials said the event is free and open to the public.

It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the University Commons Parking Lot, which is located in front of the University Commons on Millikin’s campus.

According to officials, visitors can participate in a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. There will be music so everyone can enjoy eating candy and getting prizes in a fun family-friendly environment. A costume contest will be held at 3 p.m.

The first 50 visitors will receive special gift bags.

Masks are required indoors for all participants.

