Millikin University to host benefit for Peacemaker Project 703

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University (MU) marketing students will host a soup supper on Tuesday to raise money for the Peacemaker Project 703 Foundation.

The event will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance on the first floor of the University Commons.

According to officials, this will be a grab-and-go event. Each ticket will cost $6. People who purchase a ticket will receive a pint of the following soups: (1) roasted red pepper and smoked gouda served with a Tuscan dinner roll, (2) gumbo served with a brioche dinner roll and (3) Skeffington beer cheese soup served with a dark rye dinner roll.

Quart containers of the three soups will be available for purchase at $11 each.

The event will also have dessert that will include a mixed berry cobbler with a sweet crumb topping.

Proceeds from the event will go to Peacemaker Project 703, which is a foundation created by the family of Champaign Police Department Officer Chris Oberheim. Peacemaker Project 703 proactively supports law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.

