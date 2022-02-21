DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For over a decade, the Millikin School of Education has hosted an annual “Interview Bootcamp” for students. Yet, there was no event last year because of the pandemic.

This year, however, Dr. Chris Cunnings, the Interim Director of the Millikin School of Education, expects the biggest turnout the school has ever had of student teachers, across all content backgrounds.

Cunnings expects 43 seniors to attend on Tuesday. There are also 15 alumni, who have school administrative backgrounds, that will lead the event.

Prior to the mock interviews, there will be separate panels on topics that apply to first-year teachers.

“We’re really fortunate to have so many selfless and successful administrative alumni that are able to come back,” Cunnings said. “Our administrators are going to share valuable tips, insights and perspective to help our teachers enter the profession.”

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms, which are located on the 3rd floor of the University Commons on Millikin’s campus.