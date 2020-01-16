Millikin radio station nominated for 8 national awards

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University’s student-run radio station 89.5 WJMU The Quad has been nominated for eight national awards.

WJMU features shows that focus on sports, music and news as well as international programming.

The awards come from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS). Winners will be announced at the 80th Annual IBS International Media Conference in March in New York City.

WJMU was nominated for the following;

Best Specialty Show: “Transportation the Marmoset” by Frank Macaluso, a senior theatre major from Chicago

Best On-Air Personalities: Jason Messina, a senior communication major from Crystal Lake, Ill., and Lane Caspar, a senior communication major from Sherman, Ill.

Best Radio Drama: “Shivers and Chills” by Athena Pajer, a junior English literature major from Lovington, Ill.

Best Station Promotional Poster: Stranger Things Poster created by Kiara Fultz, a senior arts technology major from St. Louis, Mo.

Best Use of Sound Effects: “Devil’s Advocate Show Promotion” created by Jason Messina and Lane Caspar

Best Underwriting Spot: “Hardee’s Underwriting” by Sam Meister, instructor of communication and WJMU station manager

Best Comedy Show: “Owl Stretching Time” by Frank Macaluso

Best Use of Video: “WJMU The Quad – True Blue Challenge” video, directed by Sam Meister and edited by Matt Sands

WJMU Program Director Lane Caspar says the nomination for Best Sound Effects reflects the hard work put in by the station’s production team. “We work very hard on sound mixing and editing and I believe our production is very good.”

Sam Meister, another member of the executive team, says their station in University Commons has made a difference. “It’s given us more production room and more resources, and it entices students to want to do better work. Our quality, our quantity and our diversity, and the ways in which we can put ourselves out there and market WJMU, the communication program and Millikin continues to increase.”