Millikin joins list of schools holding virtual commencements

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University plans to stream a virtual graduation celebration Sunday, May 17. President Dr. Patrick White will preside over the event which will be streamed on the school’s Facebook page starting at 2 pm.

The move is to honor and celebrate members of Millikin’s Class of 2020. Friends, families and Big Blue alumni everywhere are invited to join online to mark the occasion.

Student speaker Allen Brown, of Illiopolis, is a senior resident assistant who is earning his BS in nursing and also receiving the annual Dr. Jan Devore Award for Excellence in Contributions to Campus Life. There will also be a musical performance from a capella group, Chapter 6, featuring some of the school’s alumni.

The traditional in-person commencement ceremony was canceled in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home decrees in the state and across the nation. The school plans to invite all graduates and their families back to campus in December to walk across the stage and celebrate commencement in person with their classes presuming the coronavirus infection rate has been contained by then.

For more information, click here.