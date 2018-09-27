Millikin hosts debate for 13th District

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will host a debate between candidates for the 13th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

The hour-long debate is free and open to the public. It will include three-minute opening and closing statements, and one 60-second rebuttal per question for the candidates.

Rodney Davis is currently in his third term in Congress serving the 13th District of Illinois, a 14-county district covering both urban and rural areas of central and southwestern Illinois.

Springfield-native, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, previously worked for Senator Dick Durbin and, during the last 7 years, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

13th Congressional District Debate

Millikin University Campus

Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Rooms

University Commons, 3rd Floor

Monday, October 22

6 pm

Free and open to the public