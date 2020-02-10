Millikin chooses new leader

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University’s Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed Dr. James Reynolds as the 16th president of the school effective July 1. Reynolds will succeed Dr. Patrick White who is retiring June 30 after seven years in the leadership position.

Reynolds has been the president of Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio, since 2012 after a year as interim. As president, Reynolds is responsible for the continued growth and development of the college overseeing the function and success of all integrated units on campus, including Development and Advancement, Academic Affairs, Student Life, Business and Finance, Athletics, External Programs and Enrollment Management.

During his time at Wilmington, Reynolds oversaw the creation of a new campuswide strategic planning process, and oversaw the successful reaccreditation of Wilmington College by the Higher Learning Commission in 2017.







Under his leadership, Wilmington launched partnerships with three medical health care providers which resulted in the construction of the Center for Sports Sciences. The college also increased its Annual Fund support and overall giving the past three years, concluding its largest fundraising campaign in institutional history in December 2017, exceeding the $21 million goal.

Prior to Wilmington, Reynolds served in positions at Midland Lutheran College, in Nebraska, and Drake University, in Iowa. His scholarly work has been published extensively and his classroom performance has resulted in six Teach of the Year awards.

An American Council on Education fellowship at Illinois Wesleyan University and a postdoctoral research fellowship from the National Institutes of Health are just two of his other achievements.