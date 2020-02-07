Millikin breaks spring enrollment record

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 5% increase in traditional undergraduate students has broken a record for Millikin University. Enrollment for the 2020 spring semester is 1,762; a 5% increase from 2019’s figure of 1,673.

The school also saw an increase in total new students including international and transfer students.







“Record new student enrollment this semester is a continuation of the momentum Millikin saw in the fall when we enrolled our largest first-year class in five years,” said Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Sarah Shupenus.