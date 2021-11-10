Military veteran receives donated car

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois military veteran was recently gifted a new car as part of Progressive’s ninth annual Keys to Progress.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited, and where it’s necessary for them to travel great distances to receive medical care, reach employment centers and access other important services.

On Tuesday, George Payton and his family joined more than 45 veterans and their families across the country to receive a car from Progressive, with the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

This year’s ninth annual giveaway brings the cumulative number of vehicles donated through the program to date to over 800.