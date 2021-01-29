Middle school students collecting plastic lids

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Builder’s Club at Mattoon Middle School is collecting plastic lids.

The lids they collect are taken to a facility in Evansville, Indiana where they are made into plastic benches.

In this last week alone, students have sorted through more than two-thousand pounds of plastic. This is enough plastic to make two benches.

Seventh grade math teacher and Builder’s Club sponsor Kim McQueen said, “These kids are every bit of proud about these benches because they’ve sorted these lids. They see the yucky lids. They see the nice lids. And they see the benches when they get done.”

Now, the Builder’s Club is partnering with another local group to make benches for a new dog park.

Word has spread around the community and several others are joining in to help. Businesses like Rural King, Butler Insurance, Mars Pet Care Center, and Dr. Clyde’s Animal Clinic have put out collection bins for people to drop off their plastic caps and lids. Monetary donations are being made to Mattoon Community Dog Park.

Construction for the new dog park is scheduled to break ground on March 31. The benches from the Builder’s Club will line the walkways of the park.