Middle Fork hosts 3rd annual Jeep Fest

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — This Saturday marked the 3rd annual Middle Fork Jeep Fest. The “jeep only” event featured the popular off-roading vehicle in all shapes and sizes.

The family-friendly festival saw around 150 cars in attendance for several themed contests. Participants voted in categories for best, muddiest, rustiest and most patriotic jeep. Afterwards some attendees lined their jeeps up to drive through a pit they dug up for the mud bog contest.

All proceeds were donated to Mission k-9 Warrior, a local organization that provides trained PTSD service dogs to veterans. Founder Heather Adamcik said that these dogs were the least she could do to give back.

“I believe I have a heart for veterans coming back and bringing the war with them, and the things they go through for my freedom,” Adamcik said. “So it’s important to me to be able to do something for them. These dogs are highly trained, and so they’re going to make their lives so much better. They might even save their lives.”