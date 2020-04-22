Micky D’s feeds first responders

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A national food chain is honoring first responders with free food. Starting Wednesday, McDonald’s is giving Thank You Meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Front-line heroes can simply show a badge or be in uniform for a free breakfast, lunch or dinner. The promotion lasts almost two weeks until Tuesday, May 5.

McDonald’s has remained open during the stay-at-home orders around the country. Company leaders say they’re grateful for franchisees and employees for ongoing dedication to serve hot, quick and affordable options to those considered essential workers.

Since the global COVID-19 pandemic began, McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to protect employees while taking guidance from local and national health organizations including the CDC. Thank You Meals are available at the drive-thru or as a carry out.