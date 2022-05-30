CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – A meteor shower is possible tonight in Central Illinois. It is from a comet that unexpectedly fragmented in 1995. Tonight is the first time we’ll pass through the debris path created from that comet. Read more about that here.

This potential meteor shower is an “all or nothing” type of meteor shower. There’s a lot we don’t know, but the potential is there for a spectacular display in the night sky. The potential is also there for nothing to happen, and we’ll be left in the dark, missing out on any visible meteor shower tonight.

“This is going to be an all-or-nothing event. If the debris from SW3 was traveling more than 220 miles per hour when it separated from the comet, we might see a nice meteor shower. If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet,” Bill Cooke said in a release. He leads NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

With a local forecast showing a clear sky and comfortable temperatures, it wouldn’t hurt to glance up and see if anything is happening. The peak time is at 12a, according to astronomers. If nothing is happening at the stroke of midnight, then the meteor shower is a bust. Still, it’s worth spending some time looking at the night sky with optimal viewing conditions across the region. If it happens, it’ll be one for the history books.

WHAT: Tau Herculids Meteor Shower

MOST OPTIMAL VIEWING TIME: 12a

WHERE TO WATCH: All of Central Illinois, look up towards the Arcturus Star. To find it, find the big dipper and trace the last two stars in the handle in a straight line away from it. As you do so, you’ll find a bright star (Arcturus), a part of the Boötes constellation. This will be high in the sky so it won’t be hard to find.

FORECAST: May be little to no meteors, but could be hundreds or thousands per hour.

TIPS: NASA says the best way to catch a meteor shower is to get as far away from light pollution as possible and find the darkest patch of sky that you can.

They also say to put away the telescope or binoculars because it reduces the amount of sky you can see at one time. It recommends not looking at a specific spot and letting your eyes zone for any movement above.