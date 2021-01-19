METCAD getting a systems upgrade

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 911 dispatchers in Champaign County are getting a big systems upgrade Tuesday.

METCAD Deputy Director Jeff Wooten says they’re going live Tuesday with new computer-aided-dispatch (CAD) software.

He says it will have new features like automatic vehicle location that shows where squad cars are at in real-time. The CAD program is smart enough to select the closest police officer, he says, which will make dispatching more efficient.

Wooten says the software also supports a new app called RapidSOS. It can locate callers via a GPS signal if they’re using a newer smartphone model.

The deputy director says they have been able to use cell phone towers to determine caller locations in the past. He says the GPS signal will better track devices that are in motion.

Additionally, the METCAD deputy says their previous CAD system was outdated and their vendor had dropped support for the product.

He says they’ve been working on implementing the new system for over a year.