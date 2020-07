PEKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities announced Sunday a 19-year-old pregnant teenager from Pekin previously reported as missing has been located and found safe.

Pekin Police reported on Facebook Saturday that Jordan Berry, who is eight-months pregnant, was last seen at midnight that day. It wasn’t known what she was wearing or where she had gone at the time.

At 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Pekin Police updated that post, saying Berry was found safe.

“Thanks to all who assisted us in locating her.”