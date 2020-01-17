Mental health workers indicted for official misconduct

ANNA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two former mental health workers were arrested by Illinois State Police for official misconduct. An investigation into the Choate Mental Health and Development Center began in March 2018 after allegations of abuse to mental health patients.

Indictments were issued for Sheri Fish, Cody Barger and Johnathan Lingle, January 6, 2020.

Sheri Fish

Cody Barger Mental health workers face official misconduct charges



Fish, 49, of Sherman, charged with one count of official misconduct, and Barger, 25, of Gransburg, charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of obstruction of justice, are being held on $25,000 bond.

Lingle, 29, of Goreville, faces one count of official misconduct and one count of obstruction of justice, but he has not been apprehended. Anyone with information regarding Lingle’s whereabouts are asked to call police.

Anna is about 20 miles south of Carbondale.

ISP Division of Internal Investigation

Collinsville Office

(618) 346 – 3500