Men wanted on warrants face new charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two wanted men are in police custody and face additional charges.

About 5:30 pm, Friday, police made contact with Otis Thomas, 27, and Luther Holden, 25, both of Charleston, who were walking on 6th Street. Both men had active warrants for aggravated battery and mob action.

Otis Thomas

Luther Holden

During a search, police reported finding 50 grams of suspected MDMA (ecstasy) on Thomas and more than 24 grams of suspected cannabis on Holden, most of which was packaged to sell.

Both men now face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (under 30 grams) and obstruction of justice.