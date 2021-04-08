Men walk a mile to acknowledge and combat sexual violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) —The Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault is hosting their annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event, which is the International Men’s march to end gender violence. The award-winning walk encourages men to wear red high heels and walk a mile to raise awareness about sexual violence throughout the month of April.

Preventionist and community advocate Deb Bonner says while the walk will look different this year, those interested are encouraged to get involved and raise awareness.

“What we’re trying to do now is to make people understand that this is a public health issue, and in order to eliminate it, it requires everybody to be involved,” Bonner said on Monday. “It’s not just going to work if it’s just women. Getting the message out, men have to be on board and understand, too.”

This year, the organization will not host a march on a specific day, due to the pandemic, but people are encouraged to walk a mile and help raise awareness for survivors of sexual assault. Bonner says there is still is a long way to go to combat misconceptions about sexual violence. Those interested can register and walk a mile anytime from now until the 24th of this month. Advocates and supporters can share their experience on social media by using the hashtag #pcasawalk .