Men's shelter forced to move

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The men's winter emergency shelter will open in a different spot this year.

Last year, it was at the New Covenant Fellowship Church, but there wasn't enough space. Now, it will be downtown at the Times Center. It will share space with the Phoenix Drop-In Center.

It will be open to anyone during the day, then at night, it will convert to the men's shelter. The area will accommodate at least 50 men.

Leaders say, last year, they averaged about 38 men per night, but for two months, had more than 40 which the space couldn't accommodate. They hope C-U at Home will take over the shelter next year.

They're also looking into possibly making it year-round if they figure out the resources and finances. This year, the men's shelter will be open November 12 - April 15.