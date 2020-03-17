Men arrested after fight

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men who fought in front of police officers now face charges. Authorities say 27-year old Terry Haygood, of Westville, Ind., and 25-year old Willie Wilson, of Decatur, were arrested for resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Terry Haygood

Willie Wilson

The men were taken into custody about 1:30 am, Saturday, in the 1700-block of Edgar Avenue. Officials say during the physical altercation, the men refused the officers’ instructions to stop. They’ve been issued court dates and were released from custody.