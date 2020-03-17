Breaking News
U of I suspends face-to-face instruction for rest of semester
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Men arrested after fight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men who fought in front of police officers now face charges. Authorities say 27-year old Terry Haygood, of Westville, Ind., and 25-year old Willie Wilson, of Decatur, were arrested for resisting/obstructing a police officer.

  • Terry Haygood
  • Willie Wilson

The men were taken into custody about 1:30 am, Saturday, in the 1700-block of Edgar Avenue. Officials say during the physical altercation, the men refused the officers’ instructions to stop. They’ve been issued court dates and were released from custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.