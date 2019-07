CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men accused of killing 16-year-old David Sankey are expected in court Tuesday.

19-year-old Darrion White pleaded not guilty to murder charges last month. 22-year-old Jaquaveon Faust is also charged with Sankey’s murder.

That shooting happened near Paula Drive and Larkspur Lane last August. Police found Sankey shot in the street.