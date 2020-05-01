Men accused of involvement in murder formally charged in court

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were formally charged in the murder of a woman who was missing for nearly a month. Christopher Glass faces two counts of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. Aaron Kaiser is charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

Kimberly Mattingly, 29, was reported missing April 8, after last being heard from by family on April 5. An investigation by Illinois State Police led authorities to secure a search warrant for “real property” near 15852 N. 1st Street, in Beecher City. Kaiser lives on the property which is owned by his parents.

During the search, an officer found a hand, believed to be that of a white woman, sticking up out of the ground. Officials say it looked like the remains were made visible after recent rains disturbed the soil. A second search warrant was obtained to recover the remains which were determined to be Mattingly’s.

Christopher Glass & Aaron Kaiser face charges in connection to the murder of Kimberly Mattingly.

Investigators say Glass indicated he shot Mattingly multiple times Monday, April 6, including a shot to her head. Authorities found remnants of bullets near her hip and in an area near her wrist as well as injuries consistent with being shot in the head. Preliminary autopsy results show she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Toxicology test results are pending.

Investigators say Kaiser described hearing an argument between Mattingly and Glass before hearing gunshots. When he walked where the couple was, he found Mattingly on the ground.

He next told authorities he got shovels and a tarp and later put the victim’s body in the hole on the property which existed before April 6. He also reportedly admitted putting dirt in the hole on Mattingly’s body.

While in court, public defenders were appointed to both defendants. Both are due back in court Tuesday at 10 am.