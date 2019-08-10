Memory care home opens new Activity Center

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People living at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care in Monticello wanted to experience the outside world by themselves. So, caretakers there found a way to let them do that again.

Arbor Rose has been in Monticello for three years now. But four months ago, Vice President Luz Zabka had an idea to improve the day-to-day life of the people living there.

“We really wanted our residents to have a place they can go to, that would make them feel like they would go somewhere,” said Zabka. “We know a small home is great, but nobody wants to stay home all day. So we wanted to create something where they felt like they were outside, but be inside and be in a safe environment.”

Their new Activity Center is dressed up just like a vintage downtown. There’s a post office, benches, and even an ice cream parlor. The lamp posts and sidewalk tiling will remind anyone of window shopping around town. Since many of the people living there are from Monticello, murals were painted of iconic things from the city, like the historic Railway Museum. Nurse Manager Samantha Gardner says the staff has enjoyed seeing the reaction to the new area.

“Anything that the residents get enjoyment from and brings happiness to them, makes us happy,” said Gardner. “Cause that’s what we’re all here for. We’re here to provide them with the best care that we can and give them the best experiences and the best moments.”

Gardner added that the extra area is helpful for exercise as well. The new pathways make the people staying there want to walk more. With a small community of ten, they say they’re one of the first in the state to do it with their size.

“We saw one done with a 70-plus assisted living memory care,” said Zabka. “We wanted to do it in a small sense.”

Arbor Rose is largely filled with patients suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia. They added the familiar sights of the activity center are important in bringing back memories in those patients.