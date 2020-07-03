Memorials set up for homeless man beaten to death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends of a homeless man in beaten to death during a suspected robbery Wednesday are taking time to remember him today.

Todd Ledbetter was 56-years old and well known to churches and homeless shelters in the area. Friends have already started a memorial for him. For people who knew him best, waking up to the news of his death was a shock.

Police are investigating after they found Ledbetter beaten to death near West Side Park. He is been a fequent visitor to C-U at Home for the past two years. He was always a favorite of the people working there.

“We will never forget him quoting scripture to us, to our other friends, to our staff,” says Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III “Countless interactions where he would encourage us when we were out there on the street trying to uplift him.”

Flowers were left at the site of his death by friends this morning. It was right next to Emmanual Memorial Episcopal Church where Ledbetter was also a friendly face.

“It was sometimes hard to see Todd’s gentleness through the ravages that life had dealt him, but he was really a sweet soul that had a very deep faith and we will miss him,” says Rector Beth Maynard.

She says ledbetter would often come and pray with them. She has spoken with more of his friends, who all say Ledbetter was kind, gentle, and caring.

“The people who assaulted him were trying to get money off him and this person remarked to me, ‘If they’d just asked he probably would’ve given him the money because he was that kind of person,'” says Maynard.

“For those friends that knew Todd and loved him, he was a joy to have around and he will be missed tremendously,” says Dalhaus.

Police say witnesses saw three black men rob and beat Ledbetter but no one has been arrested.