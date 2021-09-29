Memorial service to be held for Jelani Day

related stories Coroner confirms male body found in Illinois River was missing ISU student

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Family members of Jelani Day will host a memorial service on Saturday, October 9.

This event will be dedicated to honor the life of Jelani. He was a 25-year-old graduate student at Illinois State University. He was reported missing on August 25. A body was found in Illinois River near Peru on September 4 and was later confirmed to be Jelani by the LaSalle Coroner’s Office on September 23.

The public is invited to attend. The time and location for this memorial service will be announced later.