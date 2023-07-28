SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A memorial procession moved down the streets of Springfield on Thursday to honor a courthouse facility dog.

Gibson, an 8-year-old English lab, died earlier this month from cancer.

“As soon as you put that vest on, he knew he was supposed to be working, he knew that any one of us who were handling him were kind of his guide,” said Tami Richmond, a victim witness coordinator and one of Gibson’s handlers.

Gibson was just two years old when he joined the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2017. He worked closely with crime victims, providing them comfort in the courtroom.

“Just to kind of watch that and see the impact he had individually on people was a process that I don’t regret at all,Richmond said. “It was just an amazing process,” Richmond said.

But earlier this month, Gibson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and then he was the one who needed care.

“It was inoperable, so there wasn’t much we could do except keep him comfortable,” Richmond said.

The procession of cars started at Butler Funeral Home and eventually made its way to the Sangamon County building in Springfield. Dozens gathered outside the steps, watching the cars go by.

“To see the outpouring of love for him and for us, and losing him, it was just an incredible experience today,” Richmond said. “I’m just so grateful for the community, just for supporting us and our program.”

Gibson’s work extended to outside the courtroom. During the pandemic, he visited the Sangamon County Department of Public Health as workers there dealt with the stress of navigating the pandemic. The procession also drove past the building.

“It was such a calm in the midst of all kinds of chaos that was going [on] here,” said Gail O’Neill, the director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. “I didn’t realize how special that kind of dog is to be able to kind of take on people’s emotions and be such a soothing source of relief for people.”

Gibson worked in the State’s Attorney’s office for six years, all the way to the week before he died.