Memorial Physician Services opens flu vaccine clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Physician Services (MPS) is offering flu shots to the public at various locations in Springfield, Lincoln and Jacksonville.

Available locations and times are as followed:

– Memorial Drive-Thru Lab, 2950 S. Sixth St., Springfield, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

– Memorial Drive-Thru Lab, 320 E. Carpenter St., Springfield, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.

– Memorial Physician Services-Lincoln, 515 N. College St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9.

– Memorial Physician Services-Jacksonville, 15 Founders Lane, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to officials, when arriving at the drive-thru labs and clinics, patients can remain in their cars and proceed to one of the open drive-thru lanes. An MPS employee will help people register and then administer the vaccine.

“More than ever, we should all be aware of what we can do to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like influenza,” said senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System Dr. Raj Govindaiah. “Everyone should get a flu shot, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and stay home if you are sick.”

Officials said although influenza activity occurs year-round, infections increase in fall and winter. All MPS clinics have flu vaccines available.

“The simplest way to prevent the spread of influenza is to never get it in the first place, which is why I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccination now and to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of illness,” Govindaiah said.

People need to wear a mask and have a valid photo ID, an insurance card and a pen when they come to get the vaccine.

For more information, patients can visit MemorialMD.com.