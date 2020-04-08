Memorial Health System creates redeployment center for employees

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) –Officials with the Memorial Health System said they are looking at staffing changes as they prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.

The Memorial Health System has five hospitals in central Illinois, including Decatur Memorial Hospital. In an email, MHS Media Relations Consultant Michael Leathers said the company is “seeking to minimize potential pay disruptions for employees” while preparing for the potential surge.

In order to do that, Leathers said they have created a COVID-19 Colleague Redeployment Center, which launched mid-March. He said it matches “employees not wanting to take paid or unpaid time off with 14 different types of temporary jobs created as the system prepares for the surge.The variety of jobs would increase if a surge happens.” He continued to say employees may choose to take paid time off or they are advancing them paid time off if needed.