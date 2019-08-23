Memorial garden for gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– There have been multiple shootings around Central Illinois in the few last days. Some ending in someone dying, because they know this is happening Moms Demand Action and the Champaign Parks District are working together to build a memorial garden to remember those who have lost their lives or lost someone because of gun violence. It was an idea that was presented at the Moms Demand Action Wear Orange event in June.

Now they’re speaking out about the project and explaining why they’re doing it. The garden will be in Douglas Park. You can find information on how you can help here.