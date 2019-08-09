Memorial for Yingying

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A memorial service for Yingying Zhang takes place Friday afternoon. An area church is holding a serving in honor of Yingying Zhang. The Chinese visiting UI scholar was kidnapped and killed two years ago. Brendt Christensen was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

The service is at the First Baptist Church; a joint venture with Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church. It starts at 1 pm and is open to the public. Those attending should plan ahead because construction has closed off two of the church’s three entrances.





A program booklet given out at the memorial describes Zhang as a considerate person who was always willing to give a helping hand when someone else was in need. She had spent time volunteering as a teacher in underprivileged areas.

First Baptist Church Lead Pastor Chuck Moore describes Zhang as a “beautiful young lady who made her family very proud; a friend who was kind, joyful, caring, and giving.”

Service begins with singing of It Is Well With My Soul.

Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church Pastor Tim Bossenbroek: “We gather today with hearts filled with sadness and souls tattered in grief.” In prayer, Bossenbroek mentions Zhang’s “brilliant and inquisitive mind,” and her desire to serve others with her talents.

Yingying Zhang’s father, Ranggao Zhang, thanks people for their “comfort, support, and prayers,” and says “no words can express how grateful and thankful they are.” (translated from Chinese)

Ranggao tells a story about a time when Yingying was in middle school and celebrated her mom’s birthday by turning off the lights and bringing out a cake with candles to surprise her.

A word from Lifeng Ye, Zhang’s mother, ends with ”Every mother’s day and Chinese New Year I think of her. I miss her so much, in pain and suffering!”

Yingying’s father continues: “She majored in science, but still her scores in language and literature were the highest among all the students. This is my daughter; as a father, whenever I think of her, it is hard to describe how much I miss and mourn for her. We hope that everyone would take care of the international students studying abroad. We hope that students would stay safe so that their parents won’t be worried. Everyone, please reach out and help these international students.”

Xiaolin Hou, Yingying’s fiancé: “Yingying was a girl with a big dream. She had a clear plan for the future and she had the brightest smile I’ve ever seen. There is no doubt that I would not be who I am today without Yingying.”

Fiancé’s statement on impact of Yingying’s loss: “The local police force became more alert and faster to respond to reports of missing students. The counseling center at the university now requires a higher level of qualifications for future positions.”

Fiancés statement concludes with this: “Yingying will always be the brightest star in my heart whether living beside us on earth or shining in heaven forever.”

Portion from Yingying’s friend printed in program: “Do you still remember that we made a promise that we will attend each other’s weddings, and have a close relationship with each other’s family? I’m still waiting.”

Pastor Chuck Moore: “It wasn’t supposed to be this way. We have managed to come together and dismantle the walls that sometimes keep us apart.”