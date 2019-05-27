Memorial Day honors the fallen
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Service members were honored this Memorial Day.
The Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission organized a ceremony at Fairview Park in memory of those who gave their lives defending the country.
One of the organizers say it's a reminder of the rights we have in America.
The ceremony is held annually. Organizers say they hope to continue it for years to come.
More Stories
-
FUNKS GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The McLean County Sheriff's Office is…
-
URBANA Ill. (
-
URBANA, Ill (WCIA)--Local first responders are talking about what the…