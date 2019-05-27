Memorial Day honors the fallen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Service members were honored this Memorial Day.

The Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission organized a ceremony at Fairview Park in memory of those who gave their lives defending the country.

One of the organizers say it's a reminder of the rights we have in America.

The ceremony is held annually. Organizers say they hope to continue it for years to come.