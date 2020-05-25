Memorial day cookout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign Country Club wants you to join them for a drive by cookout. There will be games and food and drinks to take home to enjoy.
The cookout is today from 4:00-5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
What’s on the menu:
Smoked BBQ Platte – 1/4 rack baby back Ribs, brisket, smoked polish sausage with cole slaw, jalapeno-corn bread
Grilled Grouper
cole slaw, succotash, remoulade
1/3 Cheeseburger / double cheeseburger / Hot dog / Brats / Chicken tenders
Choice of bagged chips or potato salad
