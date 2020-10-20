Memorial cross placed near interstate is now missing

WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — A memorial cross is missing from the site where a man died in a car accident.

It was placed on the side of I-72 at the White Heath exit in honor of 50-year-old Mitch Kief. He died there in May when he lost control of his car and crashed.

He was a union ironworker. His coworkers hand-crafted a 6.5 foot tall cross and placed it in the ground. They got permission from IDOT to put it there. Six days later it was gone. The state said they didn’t remove it, so the family believes it was stolen.

His wife Amy Kief said, “Who would have done such a thing? What type of person would do this? I walked all over and looking to make sure it didn’t get hit or something like that. It was really upsetting.”

If you know anything about what happened, you can send information to his wife via amyshields7@gmail.com