ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) - A woman is keeping her granddaughter's memory alive by giving kids the chance to participate in her favorite activity.

Jackie Goeppinger started the Kacey Derbort Memorial Book Foundation.

Kacey was born with a rare genetic disorder that affected her blood and arms.

She died when she was just 5 years old.

Kacey loved reading books, so Goeppinger thought...what better way to honor her than to collect hundreds of books and give them to kids in Macon county for free.

She said even though Kacey's life was short, and she's been gone for 10 years, her precious memories with Kacey are still strong.

"Kacey knew a lot of kids," said Goeppinger. "She was very, very popular, very talkative, very friendly. Her vocabulary was phenomenal, and I think part of that is because we read all the time."

Goeppinger says the community's support has been overwhelming.

The memorial book foundation has collected almost 10-thousand books.

