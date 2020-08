DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Mega Replay said they are going to close their Decatur location.

They made the announcement Monday on Facebook. Their last day will be on August 16th. WCIA reached out to Mega Replay to see what led up to this decision. A message has not yet been returned.

In their post, they showed their appreciation for their customers over the years and hopes for seeing them at their Bloomington location.