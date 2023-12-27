URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Waking up on Christmas morning to overflowing presents under the tree is every kid’s dream. But for some, it’s not that easy. That’s why a certain Champaign County organization is trying to help. There’s one man in particular behind the magic; he calls himself the “toy guy.”

Meet Ceasar Perez, the Champaign County Toys for Tots director. He’s one of Santa’s most trustworthy, hardworking elves.

“Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps that provides toys for children in our community that don’t necessarily have toys and Christmas toys themselves,” he explained.

For Perez, service runs in his blood as a Marine. His mission didn’t stop after serving our country.

“It started with 25 drop-off locations and $800 in collections,” he said.

Now, about 20 years later, there are 150 drop-off locations around Champaign County with thousands of dollars every year coming in through donations.

“If I have any power over it, they’re gonna get a toy for Christmas,” Perez exclaimed. “The things that make me smile the biggest is when somebody comes up to me and says, ‘I used to be a recipient. My family got toys from Toys for Tots, now I want to help.'”

Hearing things like that pushes his philanthropic passion forward.

“It’s more than just helping the kids. The goal of the Toys for Tots program is to provide hope,” Perez said.

He strives to be a role model for others. That way, someone else can fill his shoes one day to continue spreading holiday magic.

“When you donate your time and you volunteer that, it’s one of the greatest gifts you can give to someone else or something else,” Perez said.

He played a big role in the WCIA Toy Drive this year. With his help and dedication, we were able to raise more than $20,000. People donated about 4,500 toys, including 28 bikes.