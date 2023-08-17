GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — When your pet at home or large animal on the farm isn’t feeling well, you have to call in the pros. For more than 50 decades in Our Town Gibson City, Jim Meyer was the man for the job.

He’s better known as Doc, and that’s because he was the veterinarian everyone knew to call if there was a problem. He’s helped animals big and small, short and tall, but here’s the catch — until he started at the U of I, he never thought this was the path he’d take.

“When you’d come into my office, you say ‘hi Doc!'” he playfully described.

He’s the 90-year-old in Our Town Gibson City everyone has a story about. He was the veterinarian in town for 53 years.

Meyer said it was more than just a job. It was a way for him to connect with people and animals.

“Today I know people, actually one of them was a dog that roamed the town but he got poisoned twice and we saved him twice. I still know his owner today,” Meyer said.

He not only took care of the pets you’d have at home but also people’s livelihood — their farm animals. He still has bookcases full of equipment, tools and books he had in his practice. One of those things helped cows take medicine.

“You put it in there, push the plunger in the back of its throat, and then they got no choice but to swallow,” Meyer described.

He had no plans to study veterinary medicine until he met the right person at the right time while working in the Delta Gamma sorority house at the University of Illinois.

“The waiter and I were helping clean up the dishes so we got to talking about ‘what are you gonna do what am I gonna do?’ And he said well I’m going to veterinary school. I said, ‘tell me just a little bit about it.’ Two weeks later I was at the vet school. It was an epiphany,” Meyer said.

He’s loved every minute since.

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” Meyer said.

There’s a quote that’s stuck with him every step of the way. “Personally, I have always felt that the best doctor in the world is the veterinarian. He can’t ask his patients what is the matter. He’s just got to know.”

Meyer also has a passion for aviation and still flies his plane out of Paxton’s airport whenever he has the chance. He’s lived in Gibson City for more than 50 years and says getting to know people like family is the best part. Years ago, his daughter had a brain injury and was in a coma for 6 weeks. He said the community stepped up and helped her with exercises to move her arms and legs again.