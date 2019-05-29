Meet-and-greet welcomes new superintendent Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Families are looking forward to new leadership in the Urbana School District.

On Tuesday, there was a meet-and-greet for Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum. She's returning to the district, after leaving her position as deputy superintendent in 2017.

She already has experience with many of the kids and their families as a former principal in Urbana and as a parent of kids in the district. Now her main focus is working on a plan to repair relationships between students, staff, parents and administration.

Ivory-Tatum says, "A lot of people here have said they're supportive and behind me and want to do whatever they can to help." While she welcomed the encouragement, for her this meet-and-greet was also about listening to people's questions.

Ivory-Tatum says, "There's much work to be done, I'm hearing that even tonight. But I knew that going in and I'm ready for that."

For months, parents have been waiting to see how the district would handle their concerns. Scott Dowds has two kids in Urbana schools. He says, "A move to better communication and more stability is what most people are looking for, an ability to get information out and reengage the community and make sure everybody is buying into the ideas they have going forward.”

During the past year, there have been violent fights in the schools, suspensions, and a shift toward distrust within the district. Ivory-Tatum wants to mend the divisions between students, parents, staff and administrators. She says, "We really need to get in and start getting that positive learning climate restored at all of our schools, really looking at cultural climate, hearing the concerns and supporting our administrators and teachers.”

She says she'll be talking to PTA groups, visiting classrooms, and getting people's input on what their vision is for the future. She starts the job on July 1, 2019.

Two years ago, when Ivory-Tatum was Urbana's deputy superintendent, the district considered restructuring her position and make her a principal instead. She then chose to leave for a position as assistant superintendent for Champaign Schools. She says this return is like coming home.