ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Monday, Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order giving the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) permission to allow “medically vulnerable” inmates out of prison temporarily for as long as the governor’s disaster proclamation is in effect.

The order follows confirmation 62 inmates and 40 IDOC staffers are COVID-19 positive. Two inmates at Stateville Correctional Center, in Crest Hill, have died from the disease.