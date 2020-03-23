Medical protection items being collected

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Area hospitals and healthcare groups are accepting donations related to supply shortages for personal protection equipment for those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

HSHS Illinois (including HSHS St. John’s Hospital and HSHS Medical Group), Memorial Health System, Springfield Clinic and SIU Medicine and Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach are asking for donations of boxed, unused surgical-type masks, (including N95); clean, handmade, sewn masks; unused, wrapped or boxed gowns and exam gloves; hand sanitizers; bleach or alcohol wipes. For those who wish to make masks, instructions can be found here or here.

Donations can be dropped off starting Wednesday and the collection will continue Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 3. The donations will be received in accordance with CDC guidelines and should only be brought to the specific location in Sangamon County. Do not take them to hospitals or clinics.

Personal Protection Equipment Collection

Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach

4930 LaVerna Road, Springfield

Starts Wednesday, March 25, then

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

1 – 4 pm

(217) 525 – 8843 for questions