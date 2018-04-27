Medical marijuana possible solution in opioid epidemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The Senate passed a bill which could allow people to use medical marijuana to stop opioid addiction.

It would be a pilot program for patients to move away from opioids or to treat their pain without ever using painkillers.

The senator who introduced it says opioid addiction kills thousands in Illinois each year at a cost of nearly $1 billion. He says it's important to try anything which could help.

Patients would have to have a medical card and take a certification to a dispensary to get the medical cannabis. Dispensaries would be required to check the amount the doctor prescribed.

It's not just Illinois considering other options to get people away from opioids. Congress could make hemp products legal for veterans.

Like marijuana, hemp is derived from the cannabis plant, but there's no THC n it. There's a list of qualifying conditions which allows someone to get medical marijuana.

The bill which passed Thursday, would add any condition treated with opioids to that list.