Medical facility prepared to test for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A medical facility on the UI campus is prepared to offer full screenings and lab testing for COVID-19.

CampusTown Urgent Care, on the corner of Wright and Green streets, has prepared its facility for isolated triage and asks all patients with possible exposure or symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath to call prior to arriving.

Due to the national shortage of testing and medical supplies, the facility plans to follow CDC guidelines to determine who qualifies for testing.

CampusTown Urgent Care
Wright & Green, Champaign
M – F: 9 am – 6 pm
Sat/Sun: 9 am – 4 pm
(217) 344 – 9909

