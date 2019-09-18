Medical center transplants 1,000th kidney

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A local hospital has performed its 1,000th kidney transplant. The lucky recipient was a woman from Rantoul and the donor was her son.

The transplant program at Memorial Medical Center started in 1972. 61-year old Cheryl Blackburn says she’s had problems with her kidneys for awhile and didn’t want her son to face the same issues one day, so she tried to talk him out of donating one of his kidneys to her.

27-year old Joshua Blackburn dismissed her argument and says, “It was the right thing to do.”





The procedure was performed Tuesday, September 10, by Marc Garfinkel, M.D. Garfinkel is the program’s surgical director and associate professor of the department of surgery at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

He says, “This is a representation of the tremendous combined work of all colleagues at SIU School of Medicine, Memorial Medical Center and Springfield Clinic. We are delighted to celebrate this milestone of our transplant program.”

The transplant team follows and manages the care of approximately 300 post-transplant patients.