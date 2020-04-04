Media company hosts concert

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A local radio station will be hosting a concert that will help assist food banks statewide.

The Miller Media Group has announced country station WMKR Genuine Country 94.3 will partner with Regional Media, one of Illinois’ largest locally owned and operated media companies, the Illinois Broadcasters Association, and Feeding Illinois to air the “Media Concert for Hunger” event.

This concert will be heard on the radio station on Good Friday, which is April 10th, from noon to 5 p.m.

The “Media Concert for Hunger” will feature performances by many Illinois local and regional artists and a few artists that will be released in the days to come.

Most will broadcast from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.