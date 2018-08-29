Mayors undertake SNAP Challenge

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Thursday, area mayors will raise awareness for next month’s SNAP Hunger Challenge by eating on less than $5 a day and urging others to do the same.

The week long event, September 9 – 15, is promoted by the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and others, to help people understand the difficulty of eating on no more than $4.47 a day, the average SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) benefit for an individual.

The mayors taking part include Deb Feinen, of Champaign, Diane Marlin, of Urbana, Craig Smith, of Paris and Bill Ingold, of Paxton. Others from the area have already signed up to take the challenge anywhere from one day to a full week.

The goal of the SNAP Hunger Challenge is to raise awareness to barriers of accessing high-quality, nutritious food on a SNAP budget and support hunger relief programs. Locally, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank serves 58,000 people per month in 18 counties.

