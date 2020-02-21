Mayor’s son accused of DUI & possession

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Ryan Langfelder, son of Mayor Jim Langfelder, was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Langfelder was pulled over by UIS Police on Toronto Road at 1:48 am.

According to the report, Langfelder blew over the legal limit, and was in possession of Xanax.

The officer stopped Langfelder after he drove through a stop sign. Langfelder was arraigned Friday morning and posted $300 bail. The mayor could not be reached for comment.

