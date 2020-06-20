Mayors respond to anti-immigrant flyers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen and Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin released a joint statement regarding the distribution of anti-immigrant flyers.

The statement said:

“We recently became aware that flyers directed against our immigrant communities have been distributed in Champaign and Urbana. We condemn this message of hate in the strongest possible terms. It has no place here, anywhere or at any time. We stand in solidarity with all people who have chosen to make their homes here and who have helped weave the inclusive, vibrant, and rich tapestry of our community life.

We welcome the dreamers to build their futures with us and urge all residents to reach out to offer support and kindness.”

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin